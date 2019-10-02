Our professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for intense white light and a wide beam to illuminate every detail with pinpoint precision. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the natural white light improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working. So even when you’re working on the toughest problems, or in the tightest spaces, you can be sure you have the right tools for the job.
Explore ourlatest innovations
Xperion 6000
Advanced lighting performance that lasts A multi-purpose LED work lights with several powerful light sources, UV light, high CRI and long-lasting battery.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
