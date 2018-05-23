* when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
Our most powerful IPL yet
Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments** and 6 months* of hair-free smootness after just 12 treatments
Only Lumea with cordless and corded functionality
Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.
Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can enjoy hair-free smooth skin for 6 months.*
Lumea is easy and safe to use. Choose the most comfortable energy setting for your skin tone with the integrated SmartSkin sensor. Treat different parts of your body gently and effectively in up to 15 minutes for a full body treatment.
"IPL technology has been available in specialist salons since 1997. Phiips Lumea, derived from this professional IPL technology, makes it possible for you to treat easily and effectively at home. Philips Lumea Prestige is the culmination of 14 years of research and development in collaboration with leading dermatologists."
Tom Nuijs, inventor of Philips Lumea
Your hair and your curves vary across your body, so each area needs treating in a different way to ensure the best results. Philips Lumea Prestige has uniquely curved intelligent attachments for the body (legs, arms, stomach) and face (upper lip, chin). Each intelligent attachment differs by combinations of shape, window size, filter, and triggers a tailored treatment program for specific body part, when added to the device. This mix of considered design and bespoke treatment enables effective and safe treatment even on delicate or sensitive areas.
To gently but effectively treat hair on your face, the attachment has been carefully designed with a flat window for precise use on the upper lip, chin or jawline. It has an extra integrated filter and when added to the device the it will automatically adjust the light treatment so it's better suited for treating unwanted hair on the face.
The specially curved attachment is designed to treat hard-to-reach underarm hair. When this intelligent attachment is added to the device, a tailored underarm treatment is automatically triggered.
Hair in the bikini area tends to be stronger and thicker than other body hair so it requires a bespoke attachment to deliver the best results. The attachment is curved and has an extra transparent filter. The light treatment is adjusted automatically when the attachment is added to the device.
The body attachment is perfect for a fast treatment on large body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows body contours for optimal skin contact. Adding the attachment to the device automatically triggers a tailored treatment suitable for these body areas.
Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. The greater the contrast between hair color and skin color, the more effective IPL can be. However, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white/grey, light blonde or red hair due to the low melanin concentration present, causing treatment to be ineffective. It is also not suitable for individuals with a very dark complexion, as the skin contains too much melanin concentration.
|
|
Facial skin is more sensitive and more exposed to the sun on a regular basis. Most Lumea models include a special facial attachment with a UV filter that prevents skin damage (SC1996, SC1997, SC1999, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959). By checking your skin type, you can choose the specific setting that will ensure effective yet gentle treatment on your face. As the area around your eyes is very sensitive, we recommend to use Lumea only below the cheekbones in order to avoid the risk of eye damage. To achieve optimal results on the cheeks, upper lip and chin, stand in front of a mirror to get a good view of the area to be treated and the 'ready to flash' light.
(Please note: Lumea Advanced SC1991, SC1992, SC1993, SC1995 cannot be used on face).
Professional IPL treatments already exist for 25 years and researches haven't shown appearance of skin cancer or fertility issues. No serious side effects or damage from long-term use have been reported. Philips Lumea IPL technology is derived from the technology used in professional salons. We have adapted the technology for safe and effective use at home. Philips Lumea has been developed in conjunction with leading dermatologists and tested with over 2000 women. It fulfills all the safety regulations for home-use appliances. As with any skincare product, it is important to use the appliance in accordance with the user manual.
Lumea’s safety system ensures that light flashing is only possible if the attachment is in full contact with the skin. The integrated UV filter ensures that the light only affects the hair and not the skin. If your skin is too dark, the skin color sensor prevents the emission of flashes. We recommend to use Lumea in a well-lit room, to reduce the perceived brightness of the flash. Side effects and complications, while possible, are very unlikely as long as you use Lumea according to the instructions and precautions included in the user manual.
Yes. Philips Lumea can be used throughout the year, also in the summer months. There are, however, precautions to be taken before and after tanning. With tanning we mean sunbathing; it is okay to have some sunlight on your skin from being outside.
Tanning before using Philips Lumea:
* Wait at least 48 hours after tanning before you use Philips Lumea.
* Do not use Philips Lumea if you have sunburned skin and for as long as the sunburn persists.
* Be aware that all types of tanning darken the skin.
* Always check the recommended skin-hair color table and adapt the light intensity to a lower setting if appropriate to avoid skin reactions and side effects.
Tanning after using Philips Lumea:
* Your skin will be more sensitive directly after the treatment.
* Wait at least 24 hours or until all redness has disappeared before you expose treated areas to the sun.
* Cover treated areas when you go out into the sun or use a sunblock (*50 SPF) in the 48 hours after treatment.
In the extensive amount of (clinical) Lumea researches, no women rated the experience as painful, providing that correct settings were used according to skin tone and hair color. In the tests, some women did describe 'a warm sensation'; 'prickling' or 'itching' which in most cases disappeared within a few minutes up to one hour. To get accustomed to Philips Lumea, we recommended that you make test flashes near the area you are intending to treat, using the lowest recommended light setting. Once you are comfortable with this, you can increase the light setting, step-by-step if necessary, but it should never become painful.
Pain can occasionally be experienced during or after treatment:
* If you have used Lumea on unshaved skin;
* If you use Lumea at a light intensity that is too high for your skin color;
* If you flash the same area repeatedly;
* If you use Lumea on open wounds, inflammations, infections, tattoos, burns, etc.
If you use your Lumea according to instructions, you should not experience any serious side effects.
However, these minor skin reactions may be experienced:
* Redness: The appearance of slight to moderate redness immediately after the treatment is both harmless and normal and will disappear quickly.
* Warmth: You may feel warmth, itching and a burning or tingling sensation during the treatment. Again, this is normal and you will find that the sensation disappears immediately after treatment.
Please read the user manual - especially the contraindication list - carefully and follow the instructions at all times.
If any other side effects appear, please consult a doctor.
Never use IPL if you suffer from any of the diseases listed below:
-If you have a skin disease such as active skin cancer, you have a history of skin cancer or any other localized cancer in the areas to be treated.
-If you have a history of vascular disorder, such as the presence of varicose veins or vascular ectasia in the areas to be treated.
-If your skin is sensitive to light and easily develops a rash or an allergic reaction.
-If you have infections, eczema, burns, inflammation of hair follicles, open lacerations, abrasions, herpes simplex, wounds or lesions and haematomas in the areas to be treated.
-If you have diabetes, lupus erythematodes, porphyria or congestive heart disease.
Never use the device on the following areas:
-On warts, tattoos or permanent make-up. This can result in a burn and a change in skin color.
Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you are not sure whether you can use the device, we advise you to consult a doctor.
Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) reduces the re-growth of hair by applying pulses of light to the hair follicle beneath the skin. The pulses of light are absorbed by the hair’s melanin (color pigment), so effectiveness depends on the level of melanin in the hair. (Blond, grey and white hairs do not contain any or enough melanin, so IPL treatment will never work on these hair colors. Red hair contains a different type of melanin which is not responsive to IPL).
Furthermore, IPL requires a low level of melanin in the skin so that the skin will not attract the light. Dark and very dark skin tones are more prone to absorb the light, which can cause skin damage such as burns, blisters or discoloring. You can assess your skin tone in the skin tone/hair color chart in the user manual and online. (Please note: Lumea models SC2004, SC2005, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954 BRI956, BRI959 are suitable for dark skin tones, none of the Lumea models are suitable for very dark skin tones).
Philips Lumea comes with a skin tone sensor on models BRI860, BRI861, BRI862, BRI863, BRI864, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959, SC1981-SC1985, SC1996, SC1997, SC1999; this sensor ensures that a pulse will be emitted only on suitable skin tones.