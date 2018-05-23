Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR
Lumea IPL

Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smooth skin  

with our IPL hair removal device

*Median hair reduction on legs: 78%, after 12 treatment.

Philips Lumea Prestige

Our most powerful IPL yet

Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments** and 6 months* of hair-free smootness after just 12 treatments

Only Lumea with cordless and corded functionality
4 intelligent, curved attachments adapt treatment programs for each body area

Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.
*Median hair reduction on legs: 78%, after 12 treatment.
**When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.
Lumea Prestige Emerald

Philips Lumea Prestige

Our most powerful IPL yet
Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments** and 6 months* of hair-free smootness after just 12 treatments

Only Lumea with cordless and corded functionality
4 intelligent, curved attachments adapt treatment programs for each body area
*Median hair reduction on legs: 78%, after 12 treatment.
**When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.

Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smooth skin


Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can enjoy hair-free smooth skin for 6 months.*

 

Results after each treatment
Treatment table
*Median hair reduction on legs: 78%, after 12 treatment.
**When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.
Results after each treatment
Treatment table
*Median hair reduction on legs: 78%, after 12 treatment.
**When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.

Easy, gentle hair removal

 

Lumea is easy and safe to use. Choose the most comfortable energy setting for your skin tone with the integrated SmartSkin sensor. Treat different parts of your body gently and effectively in up to 15 minutes for a full body treatment.

video thumbnail
Lumea Prestige Emerald - Step 1

Step 1

Get started by shaving, epilating or waxing the body area before treatment.
Lumea Prestige Emerald - Step 2

Step 2

Select the setting based on your skin tone with the SmartSkin sensor.
Lumea Prestige Emerald - Step 3

Step 3

Press the treatment window on your skin in a 90 degree angle. Wait for the ready to flash light and press the flash button.
Lumea Prestige Emerald - Step 4

Step 4

Slowly slide Lumea across the treatment area while flashing. Avoid flashing the same spot twice.

8 reasons to choose Philips Lumea Prestige

1

2

3

4

Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments**

After just 12 treatments enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smooth skin

4 Intelligent, curved attachments adapt treatment programs for body, face, bikini & underarms

Only 8.5 mins treatment time on two lower legs

5

6

7

8

Developed with Dermatologists for a safe treatment, even on sensitive areas

SmartSkin sensor indicates most comfortable setting for your skin tone

Both corded and cordless use for maximum convenience

FREE app for continued support and personalized treatment guidance

*Median hair reduction on legs: 78%, after 12 treatment.
**When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.

Take the Lumea Prestige Journey

Unboxing

Al Anoud

youtube-vedio

Yalda

.

Reviews

Be the first to review this item

Philips Award
Philips - the number one brand in IPL*

* Source: Market leader research institute, retail value MAT Aug ’16, per IPL category

Buy Lumea Prestige now

    • Body attachment
      Face attachment: Precise, flat design, with extra integrated filter for safe and precise treatment on upper lip, chin and sideburns - 2 cm2 window size. 1.5 minute to treat face areas.*

      * when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
    • Underarm attachment
      Underarm attachment: Specially curved-out design to treat the hard-to reach underarm hairs - 3 cm2 window size. 2.5 minutes to treat underarms.*

      * when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
    • Facial attachment
      Bikini area attachment: Specialized design for effective treatment of bikini hairs. It has curved-out design with transparent bikini filter. Hair in this area tends to be typically stronger and thicker than leg hairs - 3 cm2 window size. 2 minutes to treat bikini area.*

      * when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
    • Facial attachment
      Body attachment: Large, curved-in design to follow body contours thus effectively covering areas like legs, arms, stomach. Also, enables fast treatment on large body areas thanks to the largest treatment window - 4.1 cm2 window size. 8.5 minutes to treat lower legs.*

      * when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.

    Philips Lumea, the ideal solution for you

    Philips Lumea, the ideal solution for you

    "IPL technology has been available in specialist salons since 1997. Phiips Lumea, derived from this professional IPL technology, makes it possible for you to treat easily and effectively at home. Philips Lumea Prestige is the culmination of 14 years of research and development in collaboration with leading dermatologists."
     

    Tom Nuijs, inventor of Philips Lumea

    IPL Technology developed with dermatologists

    Dermatologist

    Is Lumea Safe?

    What is IPL?

    Is Lumea Right For me?

    Intelligent attachments adapt the treatment for each body area

     

    Your hair and your curves vary across your body, so each area needs treating in a different way to ensure the best results. Philips Lumea Prestige has uniquely curved intelligent attachments for the body (legs, arms, stomach) and face (upper lip, chin). Each intelligent attachment differs by combinations of shape, window size, filter, and triggers a tailored treatment program for specific body part, when added to the device. This mix of considered design and bespoke treatment enables effective and safe treatment even on delicate or sensitive areas.

    Face attachment

    Face attachment

    2 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 1.5 min*

    To gently but effectively treat hair on your face, the attachment has been carefully designed with a flat window for precise use on the upper lip, chin or jawline. It has an extra integrated filter and when added to the device the it will automatically adjust the light treatment so it's better suited for treating unwanted hair on the face.


    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.

    Underarm attachment

    Underarm attachment

    3 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 1.5 min*

    The specially curved attachment is designed to treat hard-to-reach underarm hair. When this intelligent attachment is added to the device, a tailored underarm treatment is automatically triggered.


    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.

    Bikini attachment

    Bikini attachment

    3 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 2 min*

    Hair in the bikini area tends to be stronger and thicker than other body hair so it requires a bespoke attachment to deliver the best results. The attachment is curved and has an extra transparent filter. The light treatment is adjusted automatically when the attachment is added to the device.


    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.

    Body attachment

    Body attachment

    4.1 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 8.5 min for two lower legs*
    نافذة بحجم 4,1 سم2 | مدة العلاج - 8,5 دقائق* ٨.٥ دقائق للجزء الأسفل من الساقين

    The body attachment is perfect for a fast treatment on large body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows body contours for optimal skin contact. Adding the attachment to the device automatically triggers a tailored treatment suitable for these body areas.
     

    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.

    Percentage of women satisfied with hair reduction*

    84%
    on face

    86%
    armpits

    78%
    bikini

    83%
    legs

    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
    Face attachment
    Step 1

    Face attachment
    2 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 1.5 min*


    To gently but effectively treat hair on your face, the attachment has been carefully designed with a flat window for precise use on the upper lip, chin or jawline. It has an extra integrated filter and when added to the device the it will automatically adjust the light treatment so it's better suited for treating unwanted hair on the face.

    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
    Underarm attachment
    Step 2

    Underarm attachment
    3 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 1.5 min*


    The specially curved attachment is designed to treat hard-to-reach underarm hair. When this intelligent attachment is added to the device, a tailored underarm treatment is automatically triggered.

    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
    Bikini attachment
    Step 3

    Bikini attachment
    3 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 2 min*


    Hair in the bikini area tends to be stronger and thicker than other body hair so it requires a bespoke attachment to deliver the best results. The attachment is curved and has an extra transparent filter. The light treatment is adjusted automatically when the attachment is added to the device.

    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
    Body attachment
    Step 4

    Body attachment
    4.1 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 8.5 min for two lower legs*


    The body attachment is perfect for a fast treatment on large body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows body contours for optimal skin contact. Adding the attachment to the device automatically triggers a tailored treatment suitable for these body areas.

    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.

    Percentage of women satisfied with hair reduction*

    84%
    on face

    86%
    armpits

    78%
    bikini

    83%
    legs

    *when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.

    "Is IPL hair removal suitable for me?"

     

    Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. The greater the contrast between hair color and skin color, the more effective IPL can be. However, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white/grey, light blonde or red hair due to the low melanin concentration present, causing treatment to be ineffective. It is also not suitable for individuals with a very dark complexion, as the skin contains too much melanin concentration.

    Suitable skin tones

    Skin Tones

    Suitable hair tones

    Hair Tones
    video thumbnail

    Download the Philips Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

     

    The Lumea app is free to download. It offers personalized guidance to support you in your IPL experience, and help you achieve long-lasting, hair-free, smoothness.

    App Store
    Google Play

    Compare Lumea

    BRI956/60

    Lumea Prestige

    BRI956/60

    IPL hair regrowth prevention
    Compare Features
    BRI950/60

    Lumea Prestige

    BRI950/60

    IPL hair regrowth prevention
    Compare Features
    BRI921/60

    Lumea Advanced

    BRI921/60

    IPL - Hair removal device
    Compare Features

    • The world’s first IPL with curved attachments for body, face, bikini and underarms
    • The world’s first IPL with curved attachments for body and face
    • The world’s first IPL with curved attachments for body and face + Satin Compact Pen Trimmer

    Features
    • Cordless and corded
    • SmartSkin sensor
    • Lumea Mobile App
    • 5 Energy settings
    • Cordless and corded
    • SmartSkin sensor
    • Lumea Mobile App
    • 5 Energy settings
    • Corded only
    • SmartSkin sensor
    • Lumea Mobile App
    • 5 Energy settings

    Suitable for skin types
    • I-V
    • I-V
    • I-IV

    Speed (lower legs)
    • Lower legs: 8.5 min
    • Armpit: 2.5 min
    • Bikini line: 2 min
    • Face areas: 1.5 min
    • Lower legs: 8.5 min
    • Armpit: 2.5 min
    • Bikini line: 2 min
    • Face areas: 1.5 min
    • Lower legs: 15 min
    • Armpit: 2.5 min
    • Bikini line: 4 min
    • Face areas: 2 min

    Safety
    • Skin tone sensor for extra safety
    • Prevents unintentional flashing
    • Integrated UV filter
    • Skin tone sensor for extra safety
    • Prevents unintentional flashing
    • Integrated UV filter
    • Skin tone sensor for extra safety
    • Prevents unintentional flashing
    • Integrated UV filter

    Attachments
    • 4
    • 2
    • 2

    Treatment areas
    • Body
    • Face
    • Bikini
    • Underarms
    • Body
    • Face
    • Body
    • Face
    See all our IPL products

    Read all Philips Lumea FAQ’s

    Is Lumea safe to use on the face?

    Facial skin is more sensitive and more exposed to the sun on a regular basis. Most Lumea models include a special facial attachment with a UV filter that prevents skin damage (SC1996, SC1997, SC1999, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959). By checking your skin type, you can choose the specific setting that will ensure effective yet gentle treatment on your face. As the area around your eyes is very sensitive, we recommend to use Lumea only below the cheekbones in order to avoid the risk of eye damage. To achieve optimal results on the cheeks, upper lip and chin, stand in front of a mirror to get a good view of the area to be treated and the 'ready to flash' light.

     

    (Please note: Lumea Advanced SC1991, SC1992, SC1993, SC1995 cannot be used on face).

    Are there any long term effects of IPL usage? Is it safe for my skin?

    Professional IPL treatments already exist for 25 years and researches haven't shown appearance of skin cancer or fertility issues. No serious side effects or damage from long-term use have been reported. Philips Lumea IPL technology is derived from the technology used in professional salons. We have adapted the technology for safe and effective use at home. Philips Lumea has been developed in conjunction with leading dermatologists and tested with over 2000 women. It fulfills all the safety regulations for home-use appliances. As with any skincare product, it is important to use the appliance in accordance with the user manual. 

     

    Lumea’s safety system ensures that light flashing is only possible if the attachment is in full contact with the skin. The integrated UV filter ensures that the light only affects the hair and not the skin. If your skin is too dark, the skin color sensor prevents the emission of flashes. We recommend to use Lumea in a well-lit room, to reduce the perceived brightness of the flash. Side effects and complications, while possible, are very unlikely as long as you use Lumea according to the instructions and precautions included in the user manual. 

    Is the flashing light on my Lumea safe for my eyes?
    Philips Lumea has been developed with your safety in mind and it does not hurt your eyes. The safety system prevents flashing when the device is not fully in contact with the skin. Be sure to make good skin contact to avoid unnecessary scattered light and never use Lumea in the area around your eyes or for treating your eyebrows. It is not necessary to wear goggles during use. Use Lumea in a well-lit room so that the light is less glaring to your eyes. A well lit room reduces the perceived brightness of the flash. 
    Can I use Lumea for a full bikini area depilation (such as a ‘Brazilian”)?
    Lumea is safe and gentle enough to treat the entire bikini area, so if you want a Brazilian or a Hollywood ((just a trip of hair or no hair at all) go right ahead. To prevent discomfort we advise you to use a lower setting for darker and pigmented areas. For sensitive areas of the pubic area you can use a lower setting based on your comfort level. The reason for the lower setting is that these areas are more sensitive to IPL / feel less comfortable if you are using IPL. Never use Lumea on inner labia, vagina and anus.
    Can I use Lumea while I am pregnant or breast feeding?
    No. Philips Lumea has never been tested on pregnant or breast feeding women and should therefore not be used in these cases. Philips worked with leading dermatologists to develop Lumea and they have advised not to use Lumea, or any other light-based hair removal method, during pregnancy or breast feeding to avoid any side effects. 
    Can I use Philips Lumea on moles or freckles?
    No, do not use Philips Lumea directly on or close to big moles or freckles. If there is a mole in the area you want to treat try to flash around it, because the energy of the light will be absorbed by the pigment of the mole. Treating a mole or freckle directly can cause discomfort or even result in a burn. 
    Does IPL have a negative impact on my health or fertility in any way?
    No, IPL or Professional Laser is not health intrusive. The professional IPL is around for the last 25 years and researches haven't shown appearance of skin cancer or fertility issues.
    Can I use Lumea during the summer months?

    Yes. Philips Lumea can be used throughout the year, also in the summer months. There are, however, precautions to be taken before and after tanning. With tanning we mean sunbathing; it is okay to have some sunlight on your skin from being outside.

    Tanning before using Philips Lumea:

     

    * Wait at least 48 hours after tanning before you use Philips Lumea.

    * Do not use Philips Lumea if you have sunburned skin and for as long as the sunburn persists.

    * Be aware that all types of tanning darken the skin.

    * Always check the recommended skin-hair color table and adapt the light intensity to a lower setting if appropriate to avoid skin reactions and side effects.

     

    Tanning after using Philips Lumea:

    * Your skin will be more sensitive directly after the treatment.

    * Wait at least 24 hours or until all redness has disappeared before you expose treated areas to the sun.

    * Cover treated areas when you go out into the sun or use a sunblock (*50 SPF) in the 48 hours after treatment.

    Does the Lumea treatment hurt?

    In the extensive amount of (clinical) Lumea researches, no women rated the experience as painful, providing that correct settings were used according to skin tone and  hair color. In the tests, some women did describe 'a warm sensation'; 'prickling' or 'itching' which in most cases disappeared within a few minutes up to one hour. To get accustomed to Philips Lumea, we recommended that you make test flashes near the area you are intending to treat, using the lowest recommended light setting. Once you are comfortable with this, you can increase the light setting, step-by-step if necessary, but it should never become painful. 

     

    Pain can occasionally be experienced during or after treatment:

     

    * If you have used Lumea on unshaved skin;

    * If you use Lumea at a light intensity that is too high for your skin color;

    *  If you flash the same area repeatedly;

    *  If you use Lumea on open wounds, inflammations, infections, tattoos, burns, etc.

    Are there any side effects during or after treatments?

    If you use your Lumea according to instructions, you should not experience any serious side effects. 

    However, these minor skin reactions may be experienced:

     

    * Redness: The appearance of slight to moderate redness immediately after the treatment is both harmless and normal and will disappear quickly. 

    * Warmth: You may feel warmth, itching and a burning or tingling sensation during the treatment. Again, this is normal and you will find that the sensation disappears immediately after treatment. 

    Please read the user manual - especially the contraindication list - carefully and follow the instructions at all times. 

    If any other side effects appear, please consult a doctor.

    Are there health/ skin conditions preventing the usage of IPL?

    Never use IPL if you suffer from any of the diseases listed below: 

     

    -If you have a skin disease such as active skin cancer, you have a history of skin cancer or any other localized cancer in the areas to be treated. 

    -If you have a history of vascular disorder, such as the presence of varicose veins or vascular ectasia in the areas to be treated. 

    -If your skin is sensitive to light and easily develops a rash or an allergic reaction. 

    -If you have infections, eczema, burns, inflammation of hair follicles, open lacerations, abrasions, herpes simplex, wounds or lesions and haematomas in the areas to be treated.

    -If you have diabetes, lupus erythematodes, porphyria or congestive heart disease. 

     

    Never use the device on the following areas: 

     

    -On warts, tattoos or permanent make-up. This can result in a burn and a change in skin color.

     

    Note: This list is not exhaustive. If you are not sure whether you can use the device, we advise you to consult a doctor.

    Why can’t IPL be used on dark skin?

    Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) reduces the re-growth of hair by applying pulses of light to the hair follicle beneath the skin. The pulses of light are absorbed by the hair’s melanin (color pigment), so effectiveness depends on the level of melanin in the hair. (Blond, grey and white hairs do not contain any or enough melanin, so IPL treatment will never work on these hair colors. Red hair contains a different type of melanin which is not responsive to IPL). 

     

    Furthermore, IPL requires a low level of melanin in the skin so that the skin will not attract the light. Dark and very dark skin tones are more prone to absorb the light, which can cause skin damage such as burns, blisters or discoloring. You can assess your skin tone in the skin tone/hair color chart in the user manual and online. (Please note: Lumea models SC2004, SC2005, SC2006, SC2007, SC2008, SC2009, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954 BRI956, BRI959 are suitable for dark skin tones, none of the Lumea models are suitable for very dark skin tones).

    Philips Lumea comes with a skin tone sensor on models BRI860, BRI861, BRI862, BRI863, BRI864, BRI950, BRI953, BRI954, BRI956, BRI959, SC1981-SC1985, SC1996, SC1997, SC1999; this sensor ensures that a pulse will be emitted only on suitable skin tones.

    Buy Lumea Prestige now

      • Body attachment
        Face attachment: Precise, flat design, with extra integrated filter for safe and precise treatment on upper lip, chin and sideburns - 2 cm2 window size. 1.5 minute to treat face areas.*

        * when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
      • Underarm attachment
        Underarm attachment: Specially curved-out design to treat the hard-to reach underarm hairs - 3 cm2 window size. 2.5 minutes to treat underarms.*

        * when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
      • Facial attachment
        Bikini area attachment: Specialized design for effective treatment of bikini hairs. It has curved-out design with transparent bikini filter. Hair in this area tends to be typically stronger and thicker than leg hairs - 3 cm2 window size. 2 minutes to treat bikini area.*

        * when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
      • Facial attachment
        Body attachment: Large, curved-in design to follow body contours thus effectively covering areas like legs, arms, stomach. Also, enables fast treatment on large body areas thanks to the largest treatment window - 4.1 cm2 window size. 8.5 minutes to treat lower legs.*

        * when used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.