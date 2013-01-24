Company profile

Home
Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

Ultrasound image

Creating innovations that matter to people

 

Since the introduction of the first Philips light bulb more than 120 years ago, innovation and a people-centric approach have always been at the core of our company.

 

Our commitment is to deliver new healthcare and lighting technologies, as well as innovative and locally relevant consumer products that make a real difference to our customers, consumers and stakeholders across the globe. We believe that the best way for us to do this, is through deep understanding of people’s needs and desires.

 

When we bring the two together – people and innovation – we create the next generation of technology and things that people truly want and need. These are meaningful innovations that help people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. This sets us apart and makes us Philips.

Business Highlights in Q3

 

Leveraging its strength in interventional cardiology, Philips signed a multi-year technology agreement with the Catharina Hospital, the largest cardiovascular center in the Netherlands, comprising the equipment, software, upgrades and maintenance services for five interventional rooms and two hybrid operating rooms.

Empowering consumers to take greater control of their health, Philips personal health programs were announced at IFA Berlin, one the of world’s leading trade shows for home appliances. Built upon the Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform, these health programs mark a new era in connected care for consumers, patients and health providers. Each program comprises connected health measurement devices, an app-based personalized program with coaching, and secure, cloud-based data analysis.

 

Philips expanded its leadership in the connected lighting business with the introduction of Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, the Philips Hue wireless dimming kit and Philips Hue Bridge 2.0. The new bridge enables Philips Hue to interact with other Apple HomeKit devices and become voice-controlled.

 

Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.
Rethinking the future

 

Our transition towards a circular economy

 

Circular Economy

 

Philips’ transition to a Circular Economy

 

Philips in Q3 2015
Sales
5.8 bln
Adjusted EBITA
570 mln
Net Income
324 mln