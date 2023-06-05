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Philips Perfect Care 8000, 9000 and Elite series Pressurized Steam Generator Irons
Ultimate styling &amp; precision

Multigroom series 7000

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Daily wet &amp; dry deep cleaning without effort

Philips HomeRun Vacuum and Mop Robot 7000 Series Aqua

Daily wet & dry deep cleaning without effort

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Pure Sound. True Freedom

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Superb hi-res &amp; spatial sound

Philips Headphones TAH8000 Series

Superb hi-res & spatial sound

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With you every baby step of the way

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Philips One by Sonicare

One up your brushing

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Philips Airfryer Combi with Food Thermometer

Philips Airfryer Combi with Food Thermometer

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Everyday Heroes

From those on the frontline, to those behind the scenes. Heroes are ordinary people in extraordinary times. Who pull us together when life pushes us apart. And when heroes are helping the world, we're with them. Because together we make life better.

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