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Innovative household appliances
Fully Automatic Espresso Machines
From those on the frontline, to those behind the scenes. Heroes are ordinary people in extraordinary times. Who pull us together when life pushes us apart. And when heroes are helping the world, we're with them. Because together we make life better.
Multiple hairstyles with extra care
Ironing reimagined
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Comfortably fits the natural curves of baby’s face
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