Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Company contacts

Company Contact Middle East

Consumer Support

 

Speak with a Philips representative, or contact Philips by e-mail.

Healthcare

 

Philips Healthcare support page for Middle East and Africa.

Lighting

 

Philips Lighting Support page.

Main Support Page

 

Consumer Support, Professional Support, General Support.

Dubai – UAE (Head office)  

Philips Middle East and Africa - Main Office

 

Choueiri Group Building, Dubai Knowledge Village 

Al Sufouh 2, P.O.Box: 7785, 

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 4 446 1100

Fax: +971 4 446 1190

Riyadh - KSA  

 

Unit no. 520, 1st Floor, Synergy Center. 

3293 Anas bin Malik St. AlMalqa Dist.

Riyadh 13521 – 8362.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tel. +966 11 4628060

Jeddah - KSA  

 

Unit no. 403, 4th Floor,

Jameel Square Building. 

Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz St,

AlAndalus Dist. 

Jeddah 23326 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tel. +966 12 6105505

Al Khobar - KSA

 

Unit no. 504, 5th Floor,

Eastern Cement Tower.

King Fahad Road, AlRaka Dist. 

AlKhobar 34421 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tel. +966 13 8870227

Beirut-Lebanon  

 

Corniche Al Nahr - Holcom Bldg. –
Block A – floor 4

Beirut - Lebanon

Tel: +961 1 595070
Global Contacts