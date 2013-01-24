Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
AR

Electric toothbrushes

Next-level clean.
Next-level care.

Explore all electric toothbrushes
Sonicare gives you everything you need for a confident smile
Innovative Sonicare technology
Clinically proven toothbrushes and brush heads
Personalized brushing experience, with built-in sensors and modes

ProtectiveClean

For an effective, yet gentle clean

Be the first to review this item

Different modes for all dental needs

1 brush head

Travel case

With Sonicare ProtectiveClean toothbrushes, feel the difference of gentle clean while whitening your teeth and improving your gum health up to 100%*.

 

ProtectiveClean toothbrushes are available with subscription of handles and brush heads.

 

* than a manual toothbrush

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean toothbrushes, for an effective brushing

One time price

 

From:

$49.95

Explore range

Subscription

 

From:

$4.49/month

Learn more
How subscription works

Step 1

Choose your Sonicare toothbrush.

Step 2

Choose to pay monthly
or all at once.

Step 3

Your toothbrush at your door
in 3 to 5 days.

Step 4

A new brush head
delivered every 3 months.

Enjoy gentle and effective care with Philips Sonicare 

Sonicare fluid technology

Philips Sonicare’s advanced technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.

Did you know?

Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.

Clinically proven for a superior clean

All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush-heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective and yet gentle clean.

Different modes for all dental needs

Set the mode and intensity for the perfect, personalized brushing experience. From gum health, plaque removal and whitening, there's the ideal setting for your needs.

Brush head replacement reminder

BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

What toothbrush are you looking for?

Smart

DiamondClean

Protective Clean

HealthyWhite

CleanCare

Sonicare for Kids

Discover all about the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart electric toothbrush – our best toothbrush ever

What others say about the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart electric toothbrush?

Be the first to review this item

Awards

Philips - the world's number one electric shaving brand

Best in class plaque removal and gum health improvement*

 

*Premium toothbrush segment above $199 MSRP; DiamondClean Smart when used with C3 brush head vs. Oral-B Genius 8000 with FlossAction brush head, when used in non-connected mode.

Philips No. 1 dentist recommended electric toothbrush