Breast pumps and care

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Our breast pumps in a nutshell

Philips Avent Breast pumps designed for comfort and more milk

Designed to let you sit up straight 

Philips Avent Breast pump with soft massage cushion

Soft massage cushion

Philips Avent Breast Pump light weight design

Light-weight design

Comfort Double Electric

Comfort Double electric breast pump and nipples Philips Avent
  • Efficiency is the double breast pump's middle name. Our Comfort Double Electric breast pump allows you to express more milk in less time.
Explore Comfort Double Electric

Comfort Single Electric

Comfort electric breast pump and nipples Philips Avent
  • Our Comfort Single Electric breast pump is an everyday all-rounder for at home, or at work.
Explore Comfort Single Electric

Comfort Manual

Manual breast pump and nipples Philips Avent on the go
  • Need something light-weight and portable? Our Comfort Manual breast pump is handbag friendly and handy for moms who plan to express occasionally.
Explore Comfort Manual
Manual electric breast pump and nipples Philips Avent

    Read on
There's no such thing as too comfortable when it comes to expressing. In fact, when we first tested our Comfort Manual breast pump some moms assumed it wasn't working. They were so comfortable they couldn't feel a thing."

Philips Design team

Breast pumps and care


When it comes to giving your baby the best start in life, we believe in pulling out all the stops. Philips Avent manual and electric breast pumps help you pump more breast milk, more comfortably, everywhere you go. Whether you’re after a double electric pump for home, or a manual pump for on the go, we have breast pumps to cover all your needs.

 

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

