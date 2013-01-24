Philips Sonicare toothbrush heads

Compatible with any
snap-on rechargeable
Philips Sonicare toothbrush
Our click-on toothbrush heads are interchangeable, so you can simply click on the one that suits you best.
Replacement reminders and cost-effective subscriptions
Visual markers remind you to replace your toothbrush head before it is too late, and cost-effective subscription options mean you'll always have a spare at the ready.
Especially designed to work with sonic technology
Your Philips Sonicare toothbrush head and handle are the ultimate team. Together, our sonic technology gives you exceptional cleaning power.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available