Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Choose your best body groomer

Series 7000

All-in-one

Series 7000
Series 5000

Close trim, comfortable shave

Series 5000
Series 3000

Skin protection

Series 3000

Choose your best body groomer

Series 7000
Series 5000
Series 3000
Series 7000
Series 5000
Series 3000

All-in-one

7000 series

Close trim, comfortable shave

5000 series

Skin protection

3000 series

Bodygroom 7000 Showerproof body groomer
BG7025/13


The Bodygroom 7000's unique dual-sided design allows you to switch effortlessly between a four-directional shaver and an adjustable-length trimmer. This premium groomer is also showerproof, with 80 minutes of lithium-ion-powered runtime.

 

Full-body trim & shave

Our most advanced body groomer

  • 4-directional pivoting shaver
  • 80 min runtime, 1-hour charge
  • Unique dual-sided design
Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Showerproof body groomer
Shave or trim all body zones

Confidently shave or trim all body zones with one tool


Conveniently shave and trim below the neck. Easily switch between shaving and trimming, and adjust trim lengths without changing attachments. Designed as a safe and comfortable grooming solution for back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin area and legs.
The four-directional pivoting shaver

For a close and comfortable body shave


The four-directional pivoting shaver adapts to the contours of your body for a smooth, close and comfortable shave.
Fully water-resistant

Easy to use and clean, while wet or dry


Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. Trimming performance may be better on dry hair, as wet hair tends to stick to the body.
80 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge

80 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge


Advanced lithium-ion battery delivers maximum power for high performance cutting. Longer lasting run-time than any other rechargeable battery. Up to 80 minute run time. Fully charges in 1 hour. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full. Now with a direct charge- no charging stand needed!

Be the first to review this item

video thumbnail

What's in the box?

    • Accessories included:
       
      • 3 body combs
         Back attachment

    Compare body groomer BG7025 with our other great body groomers

    Series 7000

    Series 7000 Body Groomer

    Series 7000

    BG7025_13
    Compare features
    Series 5000

    Series 5000 Body Groomer

    Series 5000

    BG5020_13
    Compare features
    Series 3000

    Series 3000 Body Groomer

    Series 3000

    BG3015/13
    Compare features
    Series 3000

    Series 3000 Body Groomer

    Series 3000

    BG3010_13
    Compare features

    Great for
    • Powerful trim
    • Precise shaver
    • Smooth full-body shave
    • Extra-long back attachment for hard-to-reach areas
    • Smooth body shave
    • Designed to protect even in sensitive areas
    • Smooth body shave
    • Designed to protect even in sensitive areas

    Skin contour system
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Skin friendly blades

    No oil needed

    Fully washable & Easy Cleaning

    100% Showerproof

    Ergonomic grip & handling

    Bi-directional combs
    • Trimmer (3mm to 11mm) & shaver in one
    • 3 combs (3, 5, 7mm)
    • 3 combs (3, 5, 7mm)
    • 1 comb (3mm)

    Usage / charging time
    • 80 min cordless use / 1 hour charge
    • 60 min cordless use / 1 hour charge
    • 50 min cordless use / 1 hour charge
    • 50 min cordless use / 1 hour charge

    Back attachment
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Accessories / features
    • 4D contour following shaver, LED charging indicator, and easy storage
    • Back handle attachment, battery light indicator, ergonomic grip, bi-directional combs
    • Battery light indicator, ergonomic grip, bi-directional combs
    • Battery light indicator, ergonomic grip, bi-directional comb

    Not found what you are looking for?

    Discover full range

    Body groom Series 7000 accessories

    Explore our other male grooming products

    Shave
    Multigroom
    Style
    Hair

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Contact us