LED driving lights
Wherever your trail leads!
Would you like to have additional light on the road while you are driving?
Would you like to have clear visibility even during challenging weather condition?
If your answer is "Yes", we have the perfect solution for you. The Philips Ultinon Drive LED driving light has the power to keep you safer, wherever you're headed. Spot hazards up to 520 meters away with lighting that peforms in the most hostile environments and gives your vehicle a touch of style!
LED Driving light is a combination of spot and flood light that shines both far and wide, provides ample visibility for faster reactions. Projecting light up to 520meters*, the Philips LED auxiliary driving lights are road-legal for cars and trucks. With additional position light, off-road boost and de-icing functions*, the Philips LED driving light improves your safety through better visibility on and off-road in the toughest conditions.
* Applied to selected product types.
A brand-new generation of Philips LED light bars is taking drivers’ vision to new levels. The Philips Ultinon Drive 7000, 5100 and 2000 series combine the brightness and clarity of light from LEDs, with rugged design to create a large and powerful range of homologated LED light bars. The Philips Ultinon Drive series are available for trucks and cars, and provide with the option of an off-road boost.
Illuminate the road ahead for up to 520 meters
llluminate the road ahead for up to 390 meters
An outstanding beam that illuminates the road ahead to improve driver’s safety through better visibility on and off road.
Built from high-quality materials, watertight, shock resistant, corrosion free, Philips LED driving lights will lead you throughout your journeys and provide years of reliable service.
Highly homogeneous cool white light, to keep drivers focused and never go unnoticed.
Fully compliant with ECE R149 standards, Philips LED light bars are approved for use on public roads.
|
|
Ultinon Drive 2000
|
Ultinon Drive 5000
|
Ultinon Drive 5100/7000
|
Brightness
|
Up to 5300 lumens
|
Up to 4000 lumens
|
Up to 8000 lumens
|
Beam length
|
Up to 390 m
|
Up to 458 m
|
Up to 520 m
|
Position light function
|
|
|
Dual color
|
Unique functions
|
|
Off-road boost*
|
Off-road boost*, de-icing*
|
Road-legal
|
|
|
|
Ingress protection
|
IP67
|
IP68 and IP69K
|
IP68 and IP69K
|
12V/24V compatible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
