Powerful brightness driving safety at the wheel
UD5050LX1/10
Road-legal ECE R149-40 3300 lm, 427m beam length All-terrain, all-weather fit Offroad boost function
UD5003LX1/10
Road-legal ECE R149-45 3600 lm, 436m beam length All-terrain, all-weather fit
UD5001LX1/10
Road-legal ECE R149-37.5 2500 lm, 387m beam length All-terrain, all-weather fit
UD5002LX1/10
Road-legal ECE R149-40 2900 lm, 427m beam length All-terrain, all-weather fit
UD5004LX1/10
Road-legal ECE R149-50 3200 lm, 458m beam length All-terrain, all-weather fit
LUMUD2001LX2/10
Road-legal ECE R149-10 2000 lm, +270m beam length LED position-light function All terrain, all weather
LUMUD5102LX1/10
Road-legal ECE R149 - 30 2300 lm, 370 m beam length Dual-color position light All terrain, all weather
LUMUD2003LX1/10
Road-legal ECE R149 - 37,5 5300 lm. +400m beam lenght LED position-light function All terrain, all weather
LUMUD2002LX1/10
Road-legal ECE R149-20 3200 lm. +294m beam lenght LED position-light function All terrain, all weather
LUMUD1001WX1/10
Position light function wire 3-pin female DT connector plug Reliable Philips quality
LUMUD1002WX1/10
Position light function wire 3-pin female DT connector plug Reliable Philips quality
LUMUD5017LX1/10
Off-road auxiliary lights 9800 lm, 724 m beam length IP69K waterproof Sturdy corrosion-free body
