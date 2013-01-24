

Philips offer an extensive range of automotive lighting products. From halogen and Xenon headlamps to wide range of interior and exterior applications – stop lights, turn signal lights, backup lights, taillights, position lights, hazard lights, trunk lights, glove compartment lights and interior floor lights.



Because cars’ lighting needs to light the road as safely and brightly as possible, drivers should take special care choosing the right bulbs for their vehicle. With our vehicle light selector tool, you simply choose your vehicle type, select your brand, model, serie and select the required light technology that you are searching, the tool will show you which Philips upgrades are available for your application.