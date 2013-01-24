LED CANbus

5800K is the CHOICE of OEMs, to maximize eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain and makes driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.

The higher the color temperature (Kelvin) the better the visibility is incorrect information marketed by many LED replacement bulb brands. The right color temperature should provide optimal contrast for safe driving.

Our internal testing of these unreliable LED bulbs has shown that these bulbs do not stay at stable color temperature throughout their operation. Example: If they are marketed at 6000K (cool white), they move to 7000K (bluish color) during the operation which is very unsafe for driver & other road users.