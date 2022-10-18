Search terms

EN
AR
Baby bottles banner

Baby bottles

Feed their way, parent your way

Latest innovation

Support baby's own drinking rhythm, like at the breast​

*NEW* Natural Response Baby Bottle

*NEW* Natural Response Baby Bottle

Mimics the feel of a breast as always — and now works like a breast, too
See all products
#1 recommended mother and childcare brand¹

Philips Avent

#1 recommended mother and childcare brand¹

Choose the right flow

Choose the right flow

For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those that suckle softly, might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.

New Natural Response Nipple

New Natural Response Nipple

Now they can drink, swallow, and breathe — just like breastfeeding.

Our latest innovation

Our latest innovation

Our new Natural Response Nipple lets milk flow only when baby actively drinks and allows for smooth transitions between breast and bottle.

Choose the right flow

Choose the right flow for your kid

Let your little one be your guide

For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those that suckle softly, might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.

Find the right flow rate

Find the right flow rate

Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage and drinking rhythm. They range from slow to fast flow.

Easy to combine breast and bottle

Easy to combine breast and bottle

Because new Natural Response Nipples feel and work like a breast, it's easy to alternate between bottle and breastfeeding.

Be patient as baby adjusts

Be patient as baby adjusts

Our new Natural Response Nipples are a new experience your baby. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

Pregnancy+ App banner

Support

Meet our Pregnancy+ App

Ready to explore interactive images for every week of pregnancy? Join more than 50 million users and follow your progress week by week.

Free download

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

CustomerSupport

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

MagnifyingGlass

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

More for you & your baby

Baby bottles and nipples

Baby bottles and nipples
Nipples

Nipples

Find the right flow rate
Breast pumps and care

Breast pumps and care

Disclaimers

¹ Based on December 2017 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

Subscribe to our newsletter


* This field is mandatory

  • Track your product warranty coverage
  • Qualify for gifts and special offers
  • Get easy access to product support

* This field is mandatory

*

I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

What does this mean?

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

*Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

** This field is mandatory

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.