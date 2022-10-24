Search terms

EN
AR
Natural response bottles banner
reviews

Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Suggested retail price

This product is discontinued
See all models

A nipple that works like a breast

Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles let milk flow only when baby actively drinks. So they can drink, swallow, and breathe — just like breastfeeding.

Alternative product photograph

*NEW* Natural Response

Works with your baby's natural rhythm

Baby drinks, swallows and breathes using their natural rhythm, like on a breast

Breast-shaped nipple

Go with the right flow

Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow for your baby's development stage — from slow to fast flow.

Getting started

Be patient as baby adjusts

Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

User guide
Feature image

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Feature image

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Feature image

Finding the right nipple is important

If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a nipple with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

Feature Image

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

Feature Image

No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

Let your little one be the guide

Find the right flow rate

For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those that suckle softly, might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.

Still available

Still available

Our new Natural Response Nipple is improved to work like a breast, not just feel like it. However, if you prefer, the original version of our Natural Nipple is also still available.

video banner

Natural Response

Your baby is unique — now their bottle is, too

Our Natural Response Nipple lets babies drink with their own natural rhythm, like when breastfeeding.

Pregnancy+ App banner

Support

Meet our Pregnancy+ App

Ready to explore interactive images for every week of pregnancy? Join more than 50 million users and follow your progress week by week.

Free download

Select yours

Compare

Reviews

Expert help and advice

How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?

Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?

Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?

How do I clean and sterilize Philips Avent bottles and nipples?

Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?

Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?

How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?

Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?

Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?

How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?

Can I use the Natural Response teats with the original Natural Bottles?

Can I still buy the original Natural and Anti-colic teats?

How does my Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the new Natural Response teat?

Why should I try the new Natural bottle with Natural Response teat?

Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?

Is my Philips Avent product BPA-free?

Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?

How do I know when to change my Natural Response nipple?

How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?

Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent products?

Customer care banner

Customer care

All the tips & tricks, accessories & customer support you want

Explore now

Compare Baby Bottles

Compare
Natural Response
Natural Response

Disclaimers

* 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

Subscribe to our newsletter


* This field is mandatory

  • Track your product warranty coverage
  • Qualify for gifts and special offers
  • Get easy access to product support

* This field is mandatory

*

I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

What does this mean?

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

*Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

** This field is mandatory

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.