    Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle with Airfree vent

    SCY673/01

    Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

    Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports baby’s unique drinking rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. Finding the right nipple is important.See more below.

    Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle with Airfree vent

    Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

    A nipple that works like a breast*

    • 1 Bottle
    • 9oz/260ml
    • Flow 3 nipple
    • 1m+
    No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

    No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

    The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

    Easy to hold even for little hands

    Easy to hold even for little hands

    The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.

    Finding the right nipple is important

    Finding the right nipple is important

    If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a nipple with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

    The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

    Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

    Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

    The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

    Designed to reduce feeding issues

    Designed to reduce feeding issues

    The AirFree vent is designed to offer extra protection against feeding issues by preventing air from getting into your little ones tummy while upright feeding.

    Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

    Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

    Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

    Compatible across the Philips Avent range

    Compatible across the Philips Avent range

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

    Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

    Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly, as AirFree vent is a single piece.

    Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

    Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.

    Be patient as baby adjusts

    Be patient as baby adjusts

    Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      Transparent

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      AirFree vent
      1  pcs
      9oz/260ml Baby Bottle
      1  pcs
      Flow 3 nipple
      1 pcs

    • Functions

      Nipple Features
      • Natural latch on
      • No-drip design
      • Soft and flexible
      Bottle design
      • Wide neck
      • Ergonomic shape
      Bottle ease of use
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Easy to hold

    • Development stages

      Stage
      1m+

    • The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast
