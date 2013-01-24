Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Pull off feeding time
without a hiccup

Baby bottles and nipples

Our baby bottles and nipples in a nutshell

Philips Avent Anti-colic Baby Bottle

Anti colic 

Philips Avent Anti-colic Baby Bottle easy filling and cleaning

Wide neck for easy filling and cleaning

Philips Avent Anti-colic Baby bottle BPA Free

BPA free

Natural baby bottles

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle is breastfeeding friendly anti colic
A few more details
  • Our breast-shaped teat makes it easy for you to combine breast and bottle.
Explore Natural baby bottles

Classic+ baby bottles

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle reduces discomfort and is anti colic
A few more details
  • Our clinically proven anti-colic valve system allows air into the bottle and away from your baby's tummy.
Explore Classic+ baby bottles
Philips Avent Natural Nipples

Natural nipples


Find a flow rate to suit your baby's needs
Explore Natural nipples
Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples

Classic+ nipples


Find a flow rate to suit your baby's needs
Explore Classic+ nipples

Bottle feeding essentials

Philips Avent Baby Bottle starter sets
Explore bottle feeding sets
Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle Range

Explore all baby bottles and nipples ›

Insider advice to make your choice easier

  • How the right baby bottle can help reduce colic

    Baby bottles and nipples

    How the right baby bottle can help reduce colic

    Read on
  • The busy mom’s guide to choosing the best baby bottle and nipple

    Baby bottles and nipples

    The busy mom’s guide to choosing the best baby bottle and nipple

    Read on
Sometimes you need to look further than the regular eye can see. When designing our Natural bottle range we used MRI scans of babies nursing to really understand how they feed."

Philips Design team

Feel prepared. Every step of the way

Comfort Double electric breast pump and nipples Philips Avent

Breast pumps and care

Range of Pacifiers by Philips Avent

Pacifiers

Bottle warmers and sterilizer for baby bottles Philips avent

Bottle warmers and sterilizers

Ease into independent drinking


Ready to help your little one drink like a grown up? We've made the first step to independent drinking spill-proof. 
Explore sippy cups
Baby bottles and nipples


Life can throw all sorts of things your way—hunger pangs included. Philips Avent helps you feel prepared for bottle feeding whenever hunger calls with baby bottles that are clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort. Because there's no single way to parent, we created a variety of bottles to suit all your needs. Planning on combining breast and bottle? Or exclusively bottle feeding? We have baby bottles and nipples to help you pull off feeding time without a hiccup.

 

