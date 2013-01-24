Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Baby monitors and thermometers

Our baby monitors in a nutshell

Philips Avent Baby Monitor with private and secure connection icon

Private and secure

Philips Avent Baby monitor with extensive battery life

Extensive battery life 

Philips Avent Baby monitor with long range

Long range

Smart baby monitor

Philips Avent Smart Baby Monitor

A few more details
  • Stay connected with your baby wherever you are. Our smart baby monitor lets you connect up to 10 cameras and supports 3 simultaneous viewers on tablet or smartphone.
Video baby monitors

Philips Avent Video Baby Monitor
A few more details
  • Our video monitor auto adjusts to day and night, so you can see your baby clearly 24 hours a day.
Audio baby monitors

Philips Avent Audio Baby Monitor
A few more details
  • Hear every gurgle with crystal clear sound and offer comforting words at the touch of a button.
Insider advice to make your choice easier

  • Why it’s important to monitor the climate in your baby’s room

    Baby monitors and thermometers

    Why it’s important to monitor the climate in your baby’s room

  • Perfect match: find the best baby monitor for you

    Baby monitors and thermometers

    Perfect match: find the best baby monitor for you

Philips Avent Baby Monitor and Thermometer

Your little one is irresistible—and science will back you up. Research shows that when you smell your baby the reward center in your brain lights up. No wonder you can't resist a 'just because' look-in while they snooze."

Philips Design team

Baby monitors and thermometers


Always be in the know with Philips Avent baby monitors and thermometers. Take a peek or listen in with our smart, video and audio baby monitors. After all, who can resist a 'just because' look-in? Get fast and accurate measurements with our smart thermometer, and two-in-one bath and room thermometer.

 

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

