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    Philips TV

    Our top TV ranges

    Our top TV ranges

    • Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV

      OLED+ TV

      Our best picture and sound

       

      You want the ultimate TV experience—from the statement design to the lifelike picture to the sound, which lets you hear movies, shows, and music like never before. You want OLED+. 

      Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV with Ambilight
      Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV with Bowers & Wilkins Sound
      Discover OLED+
    • Philips OLED 4K UHD Android TV

      OLED TV

      Always a picture so real

       

      You want to take movies and shows to a whole other level. With its incredible picture and Ambilight, a Philips OLED TV isn’t just a TV to watch. It’s an experience to immerse in.

      Philips OLED 4K UHD Android TV with Ambilight
      Philips OLED 4K UHD Android TV with Dolby Vision-Atmos
      Discover OLED
    • Philips MiniLED 4K UHD Android TV

      MiniLED TV

      Big-screen brilliance

       

      Got a big room? A MiniLED TV is for you. The pin-sharp picture on our largest screen is only the start of the immersion. Ambilight brings you even deeper into the drama.

      Philips MiniLED 4K UHD Android TV with Ambilight
      Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV with Bowers & Wilkins Sound
      Explore MiniLED
      Find the TV for you

      Find the TV for you


      Not sure where to begin? Find your ideal Philips TV here. We’ll help you narrow down your search with a few simple questions.

      Start your search

      Only from Philips 
      Experience the magic of Ambilight

      with Ambilight without Ambilight

      Only from Philips 
      Experience the magic of Ambilight

      Philips Ambilight changes everything. Movies feel bigger. Games leap into the room. Music gets a light show. People tell us they love it so much, they always want it on.

      Discover Ambilight
      Philips TV with Smart Features

      Smart features
      Find what you want, love what you find

       

      Philips TVs are packed with smart features—from voice control to multi-room sound and more. Chill with Netflix. Watch YouTube or Apple TV+. Whatever you love, our TVs make it easy to find. 

      Get smart
      Philips TV - Stream your TV sound

      Stream your TV sound
      Home sound made easy

       

      A Philips TV with DTS Play-Fi lets you sync TV sound between wireless home speakers in any room, create a surround-sound setup, or listen to TV via headphones wired to your smart device.

      Get connected

      Our favorite TVs

      See all TVs

      Our favorite TVs

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        What’s new?

        News - Awards

        Awards
        World-class performance. Recognised.

        News - Apple TV+

        Apple TV+
        Apple TV app coming to Philips Android TVs


        Philips announces that the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, is now available on Philips Android TVs.

         

        Owners of a newly bought, 2021 model year Philips Android TVs can enjoy the Apple TV app features with our award-winning picture processing technology and unique Ambilight system, will offer viewers Apple TV+ content in the highest picture and sound quality.

        See all TVs
        Philips Soundbars

        Philips Soundbars
        For richer TV sound

        Explore Soundbars

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