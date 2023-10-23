Search terms

    Philips Turkish Coffee Maker for great tasting traditional Turkish coffee, fuss-free. With overflow and overheat protection and a 4-cup capacity to serve friends and family. Choose regular or slow brew and it will notify you when ready. See all benefits

    Philips Turkish Coffee Maker for great tasting traditional Turkish coffee, fuss-free. With overflow and overheat protection and a 4-cup capacity to serve friends and family. Choose regular or slow brew and it will notify you when ready. See all benefits

      New Philips Turkish Coffee Maker

      Great flavor with style and ease

      • Slow brew function
      • 4 cups capacity
      • Overheat + overflow protection
      • Easy-touch buttons
      • Ready indicator
      Slow brew function

      Slow brew function

      Enjoy Turkish Coffee the traditional way with Slow brew function, as if prepared on hot coals for a more intense aroma and authenticTurkish coffee taste.

      Overheat + overflow protection

      Overheat + overflow protection

      Always great tasting coffee with overheat and overflow protection.

      4 cups capacity

      4 cups capacity

      Easily share with friends and family with 4 cups capacity.

      Easy touch buttons

      Easy touch buttons

      Choose between slow brew setting for a more intense aroma and the normal brew setting for a quick result.

      Ready indicator

      Always know when your brew is ready with sound and light indicator.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Ready sound and light
        Yes
        LED buttons
        Yes
        Slow brew function
        Yes
        70ml per cup of coffee
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Colour
        Black/brushed copper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Power
        735 W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        210x142x230
        Weight of product
        1045 gr

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Türkiye

      • Service

        2-year worldwide gurantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Jug is not dishwasher safe
