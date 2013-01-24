Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Your smile is the way you greet the world. While you have many options for whitening your teeth, your dental professional is the best resource for whitening treatments. Philips Zoom Whitening offers you a full range of “in the office” or “take home” whitening treatments based on your needs and your lifestyle.

    Professional whitening is easy and safe

    Gentle yet powerful

    Blue LED light-activated gel whitens rapidly while ACP and fluoride soothe and protect the teeth.
    Custom plans for you

    The results you want, the way you want.
    Whiten in one visit

    Clinically proven to whiten up to 8 shades in 45 minutes1.
    Imagine your new smile

    Whiten your smile up to 8 shades in less than 45 minutes1 with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed in-office or get noticeable results in days with take-home treatments.
    Discover more about the Philips Zoom Whitening range of ‘in the office’ or ‘take home’ whitening treatments:
    In the office whitening treatment

     

    Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed, the No.1 patient-requested professional whitening brand1, is clinically proven to whiten teeth up to eight shades in 45 minutes2. With clinically superior results and efficacy versus other professional whitening alternatives, WhiteSpeed is one of the fastest ways to create brighter, healthier smiles that patients will want to show off. WhiteSpeed's light-accelerated technology speeds up the whitening process, delivering dramatic results your patients will love in just one office visit.

     

    1 In the U.S.  

    2 Penchas, Data on file 2011. 45 minutes excluding prep-time.
    Take-home whitening treatment

    Take-home whitening treatment

    DayWhite and NiteWhite

    For a whiter Smile at home

    • A visibly whiter smile after 3 days3
    • Twice as many users/patients reported no sensitivity*
    • Take home kits are easy and simple to use at home from just 30 minutes a day for 2 weeks.
    • ACP has been clinically shown to significantly reduce sensitivity and help reduce fade-back5
    • Custom whitening tray fitted by your dentist
    Learn more
    Teeth Whitening Myth Busters & Most Frequently Asked Questions:

    Read more FAQs
    Where can I get a treatment?

    Real patients, real whitening results

    Rosa, 26

    5 shades whitened
    Her treatment:
    NiteWhite 22% CP take-home
    I’m more confident and that just feels so much better.

    Johnathan, 28

    10 shades whitened
    Her treatment:
    Ultimate Protocol
    The results I saw were immediate.

    More results ▼
    diana before and after

    Due to significant restorative work and a history of gum disease, Diana had always been hesitant to whiten. Now, she will continue with her restorations to match her whiter smile.
    david before and after

    After using Philips Zoom take-home for two weeks, David’s smile was 13 shades whiter.
    allen before and after

    A self-proclaimed "dentistphobe," Allen decided on a whim to try whitening to freshen up his appearance. 
    patients before and after

    Before her college graduation, Dani touched up her smile with Philips Zoom. 

    How to take care of your smile

    How to choose the best teeth whitening treatment for you

    Professional teeth whitening can happen at the dentist or at home. We take you through the benefits of each and who it's best suited to.
    Read on
    Maintain your brightest smile

    Maintain your brightest smile

    Hold onto your white smile by making sure you have the right toothbrush. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are designed to help reduce further stains.
    Learn more
    Philips Airfloss

    The easier way to clean between your teeth

    Unlike regular string floss, Philips Sonicare AirFloss lets you clean between your teeth without the arm workout and yet without the compromise on quality.
    Learn more
    1 Up to 8 VITA shades with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed. Penchas, Data on file 2011. 45 minutes excluding prep-time.
    2 Price estimate based on an average national price of $500 per in-office treatment and is not a promotional offer or guaranteed price. Consult with your care provider to learn what your actual treatment costs will be and if financing options are available.
