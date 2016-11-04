Philips Sonicare oral healthcare solutions have your whole mouth covered
Get everything you need for a healthy mouth and smile with Philips Sonicare. For superior results, Sonicare products are designed and approved by dental professionals. And, with over 100 years of healthcare expertise, Sonicare strives to give you confidence that you’re improving your oral health.
Start and end each day with a clean you can actually feel. Sonicare electric toothbrushes use 31,000 brush strokes per minute to gently pulse water between your teeth, breaking up plaque and sweeping it away.
How it works
Gentle pulses of water between your teeth break up plaque and sweep it away.
Choose the brush head that’s best for you. Whether you want to whiten your teeth, remove extra plaque, improve gum health or simply treat your whole smile, Sonicare offers a brush head to fit what you want most.
Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right.
Whitening your teeth has never been easier. Philips Zoom! gives you the option to whiten your smile with professional take-home or in-office treatments. Prescribed by your dentist, giving you superior teeth whitening results ever time.
You don’t need to guess about the quality of your brushing. By connecting your Sonicare electric toothbrush to the Sonicare app, you’ll receive personalized guidance and tips to improve your technique. The App keeps track of your brushing habits and makes dentist-approved recommendations.
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