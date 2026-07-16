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Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?

Published on 16 July 2026

Yes. You can use Philips Avent Natural Response nipples with thicker liquids as well as milk. These thicker liquids include anti-regurgitation (AR) formula, milk mixed with cereals, baby rice, baby food and milk mixtures, and soups.

Because thicker liquids flow more slowly, you may need a higher-numbered nipple to achieve a comfortable feeding flow for your baby.

For thicker liquids, you can use the Natural Response nipple number 6 (“Thick feed”), which is specially designed to support thicker feeds.

The Philips Avent Natural Response nipples are available in flow rates from 1 to 5 in the United States and Canada and from 1 to 6 in other countries.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD837/12 , SCD838/11 , SCD878/11 , SCF263/61 , SCY670/01 , SCY673/01 , SCY900/01 , SCY900/02 , SCY903/01 , SCY903/02 , SCY903/03 , SCY903/11 , SCY903/21 , SCY903/66 , SCY903/67 , SCY906/01 , SCY906/02 , SCY930/01 , SCY933/01 , SCY961/02 , SCY962/02 , SCY963/02 , SCY964/02 , SCY965/02 , SCY966/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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