We recommend starting with the nipple that comes with the bottle and adjusting if needed.

The best way to determine whether a nipple flow rate is suitable is by watching your baby's feeding behaviour. If your baby is feeding comfortably, getting enough milk, and growing as expected, there is usually no need to change the nipple flow rate.

The Natural Response nipple only releases milk when your baby actively drinks. Because adults and babies use different sucking techniques, testing the nipple yourself is not a reliable way to assess the flow rate. Instead, watch how your baby feeds.

Use a nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby:

is not getting enough milk from the bottle or

takes to long to finish a feed

falls asleep during feeding before finishing

seems frustrated, or plays with the nipple instead of drinking.

Use a nipple with a lower flow rate if your baby:

gulps milk

coughs during feeding

has milk leaking from their mouth

Let your baby’s drinking style guide you, not their age. Babies who have an enthusiastic drinking style often use strong suction and compression while drinking, resulting in greater milk flow. Therefore, they usually need a lower nipple flow, such as nipple number 1 or 2, to avoid overflow. Slow and steady drinking babies are likely to prefer a higher nipple flow (such as nipple number 4 or 5/6) to ensure enough milk flows, regardless of the baby's age.