Clean your pump before the first use and after every pumping session, especially any parts that come in contact with the breast and breast milk.

Check the recommended cleaning and disinfection methods for your pump model below.

Note: You do not need to disinfect parts that do not come in contact with the breast and breast milk. For electric pumps, you can clean the motor unit and power adapter by wiping them with a soft, damp cloth. If your breast pump includes silicone tubes, keep them dry at all times to prevent liquid from getting into the motor unit.

Watch these videos to learn the right steps for cleaning your breast pump.