2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD837/12, SCD838/11, SCD878/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?