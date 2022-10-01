Search terms

5000 Series Food processor

HR7302/90
  • Versatility and power Versatility and power Versatility and power
    5000 Series Food processor

    HR7302/90
      Versatility and power

      Power of 750W and 6 accessories

      • 750W Motor Power
      • 1,5L bowl capacity
      • 2 speeds
      • 6 Accessories
      750W Motor power to provide great performance to create your favorite recipes effortless

      1.5L bowl capacity to prepare recipes for the whole family

      2 years warranty

      Whether your ingredients are hard or you want to finely blend them, PowerChop technology can do it all. Thanks to its blade shape, cutting angle, and bowl design, you will get the best results every time.

      S-Blade, 2L blender jar, slicing insert disc, shredding insert disc, citrus press and kneading tool to create your favorite recipes

      2 speeds settings with color code for perfect control

      Use the right speed setting for each accessory

      With color code function, you can have the best results of each accessory using the right speed for it based on their color.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        750W
        Volt
        220V

      • General specifications

        Jar capacity
        1.5L
        Accessories
        6

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Brazil

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material jar
        Plastic
        Color
        Black

        Speed setting
        2

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years

