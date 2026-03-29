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5000 Series Food processor

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5000 SeriesFood processor

HR7302/90

5000 Series Food processor

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Manuals & Documentation

The new 5000 Series HR7302 is the perfect food processor to have versatility in the kitchen. With 750W of motor power and 6 accessories, it is easy to create your recipes with great results and performance! - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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