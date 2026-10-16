2 year warranty
To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and nipples are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.
In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:
Natural and Natural Response
Natural and Natural Premium glass
Anti-colic
AirFree vent.
Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross, to indicate whether that combination is compatible.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY964/02, SCY100/01, SCY106/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?