    Today halogen continues to be the dominant technology for car headlight bulbs. More than 80% of today's cars are equipped with halogen bulbs**. A halogen bulb is an incandescent lamp consisting of a tungsten filament sealed into a compact transparent envelope that is filled with a mixture of noble gases. 

     

    Philips halogen headlight bulbs are manufactured and approved in accordance with the relevant automotive regulations. The specifications include the permitted luminous flux in lumen, the electrical power consumption and, of course, all the dimensions from the glass bulb itself to the base. This specification aims to ensure every bulb fits in every headlight and that the combination provides the correct light beam to ensure your safety on the road.

     

      • Chrome top for stylish appeal in the optic

      • Philips patented coating formula for precise light output

      • High-precision filament for brighter light

      *Image: RacingVision H7

      **Source: IHS vehicle parc custom report, 2018

      Benefits of upgrading your halogen headlight bulbs

      More brightness
      Stylish look
      OE manufacturing
      Cool light
      Philips quartz glass
      Complying with ECE

      Find the right halogen headlight bulbs for your car


      Handy tools for helping you to make the right choice

      find the right halogen for your car
      Standard Halogen

      Discover our halogen upgrades
      Vision
      Vision 
      LongLife EcoVision
      LongLife EcoVision
      WhiteVision ultra
      WhiteVision ultra 
      X-tremeVision G-force
      X-tremeVision G-force
      RacingVision GT200
      RacingVision GT200
      Special features
      More vision
      Lifetime boost
      Whitest road-legal bulb 
      Best blend of performance and lifetime
      Incredible performance
      Brightness
      Up to 30%*
      Standard
      Up to 60%*
      Up to 130%*
      Up to 200%*
      Light color
      Up to 3,200 K
      Standard
      Up to 4,200 K
      Up to 3,500 K
      Up to 3,500 K
      Headlighting portfolio 
      H1, H3, H4, H7, H11, H15, HB3, HB4
      H1, H3, H4, H7, H11, H18, H19, HIR2
      H1, H3H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2
      H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4
      H4, H7
      *Compared to the minimum legal standard

