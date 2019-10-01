Search terms

EN
AR
  • Drive with care Drive with care Drive with care

    LongLife EcoVision Longer Lifetime

    12643LLC1

    Drive with care

    Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

    See all benefits

    LongLife EcoVision Longer Lifetime

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Drive with care

    Longer lifetime, less replacement

    • Type of lamp: H18
    • 12V, 65W
    • Long lasting, less replacement
    • Ultra-resistant bulb
    • Number of bulbs: 1

    No replacement necessary for up to 1,100 hours

    It's the high-quality materials and robust filament design that let Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps last up to 1,100 hours. That means less time replacing spent bulbs, minimizing maintenance. Their durability makes Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps ideal for high-voltage cars, too.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. LongLife EcoVision is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz-glass

    UV quartz-glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes, humidity and vibration, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) can withstand severe thermal shock. With higher pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

    Change both headlight bulbs at once for greater safety.

    There are good reasons to change headlight bulbs in pairs. The filament of older headlamps will break sooner. At the end of their life, lamps project less light, thereby reducing visibility. It's faster, easier and cheaper to change both headlamps rather than just one. Choosing Original Equipment bulbs reduces the chance of early failure thanks to their higher quality standards and raw materials.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Long lasting
      Product highlight
      Longer lifetime

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PY26d-1
      Designation
      H18 LongLife EcoVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      LongLife EcoVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H18

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      1100h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1700 +/-8%
      Color temperature
      N.A.

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      65  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12643LLC1
      Ordering code
      35603830

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      C1
      EAN1
      8727900356038
      EAN3
      8727900356045

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      15.34  g
      Length
      3.5  cm
      Width
      3.5  cm
      Height
      6.5  cm
      Net weight per piece
      11  g
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      18.5  cm
      Width
      7.5  cm
      Height
      7  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.192  kg

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.