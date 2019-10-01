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    WhiteVision ultra White stylish look

    12972WVUSM

    Sharp irresistible look

    Philips WhiteVision ultra H7, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look.

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    WhiteVision ultra White stylish look

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    See all Headlights

    Sharp irresistible look

    The latest stylish white lights for your car

    • Type of lamp: H7
    • 12V, 55W, W5W position lamps included
    • Up to 60% more vision²
    • Up to 4,200 K¹
    • Number of bulbs: 2+2
    Up to 4200 Kelvin sharp white light¹

    Up to 4200 Kelvin sharp white light¹

    With up to 4200 Kelvin¹, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights revolutionize the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!

    Halogen upgrade headlights that offer a highly stylish look

    Halogen upgrade headlights that offer a highly stylish look

    Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance reminding of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights providing a stunning look in the headlamp's reflector.

    Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

    Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

    WhiteVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromizing safety by dazzling the car in front, it gives you great visibility.

    Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

    Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

    Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these headlights provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.

    Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

    Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

    It is simply more efficient to change both headlamps in pairs, rather than only replace the failed one. New, modern bulbs have increased light output and increased performance, offering a safer driving experience. Overall, the benefits and advantages of replacing in pairs are numerous: less hassle, cost savings, avoiding headlight failure, a brighter and more balanced beam, but above all, safety.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. WhiteVision ultra is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

    White light to enhance visibility and comfort

    White light to enhance visibility and comfort

    The new WhiteVision ultra coating formula along with its cool white light, significantly improves visibility at night and enhances driver comfort by reducing eye fatigue. When design meets functionality, you enjoy a great look and enhanced driving comfort.

    Up to 60% more vision² to maximise clarity

    Up to 60% more vision² to maximise clarity

    A longer beam pattern, with up to 60% more vision² compared to the legal minimum standard, enables you to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them. It improves safety and gives you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      Sharp white look

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX26d
      Designation
      12972WVUSM
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      WhiteVision ultra
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H7

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      200h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1400 +100/-50  lm
      Color temperature
      up to 4200  K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12972WVUSM
      Ordering code
      35495928

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      SM
      EAN1
      8727900354959
      EAN3
      8727900354942

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      72.2  g
      Length
      11  cm
      Width
      5.3  cm
      Height
      13.3  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      28.6  cm
      Width
      14.1  cm
      Height
      12  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.35  kg

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    • ¹ Applies to H4, H7. Light temperature differs per technical type.
    • ² Compared to the minimum legal standard. Applies to headlight bulbs.
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