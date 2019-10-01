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    Vision More vision

    12580B1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    For best compromise between light-beam performance at a very competitive price with original equipment quality for greater safety and comfort

    See all benefits

    Vision More vision

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Original equipment

    • Type of lamp: H15
    • 12V, 55/15W
    • Up to 30% more vision
    • Best value for money
    • Number of bulbs: 1

    Optimized lifetime and durability

    Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

    Respecting high quality standard of the ECE homologation

    Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

    It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

    Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

    Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Standard
      Product highlight
      Philips standard lamps

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • DRL
      Base
      PGJ23T-1
      Designation
      12580B1
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      • Vision
      • Standard
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H15

    • Electrical characteristics

      Voltage
      12  V
      Wattage
      55/15W

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12580B1
      Ordering code
      20001730

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      B1
      EAN1
      8719018020017
      EAN3
      8719018020031

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      36.3  g
      Length
      9.5  cm
      Width
      4.6  cm
      Height
      12.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      23.3  g
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      25.5  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Height
      13  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.7  g

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