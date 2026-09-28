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2 year warranty

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VisionMore vision

9005PRC1

4.8

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Feel safe, drive safe

Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.

See all benefits

Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: HB3

  • 12 V,65 W

  • Up to 30% more vision

  • Best value for money

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output . We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

28/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Gt200 H7

Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

09/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A value for money xenon bulb

Ideal for replacement bulb with better brightness at the right side in compared with lamps which have replaced. The kelvin in low beam is what you need from a xenon bulb especially on wet roads and the high beam on my ABL lights is amazing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

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