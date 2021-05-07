Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.
Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.
2 minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.
Slim, light-weight, and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you can get an amazing clean without any strain.
Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.
Our Easy-Start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.
Power adapters may seem small, but added together, their plastics make a huge impact on the environment. By switching to USB charger in our Philips Sonicare 1000-4000 Series alone, we can use up to 189,210 kg less plastic every 4 years. That's powerful, right?
