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  • Sonic power maximizes your child's routine Sonic power maximizes your child's routine Sonic power maximizes your child's routine

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6311/07

    Sonic power maximizes your child's routine

    Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 7 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customizable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime.

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    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Sonic power maximizes your child's routine

    Electric toothbrush for kids

    • 2 modes
    • 1 brush head
    • 8 Stickers
    2 brush head sizes available

    2 brush head sizes available

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow

    KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

    KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

    To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instill healthy habits naturally.

    2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

    2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

    With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

    Fun interchangeable K3 stickers for customization

    Fun interchangeable K3 stickers for customization

    Allows kids to make each brush uniquely their own.

    Removes more plaque than a children’s manual toothbrush

    Removes more plaque than a children’s manual toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare For Kids removes up to 75% more plaque than manual toothbrushes*

    Multi grip design for parents and kids

    Multi grip design for parents and kids

    Ergonomically designed to help kids brush properly on their own

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Features a unique dynamic action that gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

    Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

    91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children**

    Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

    Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

    The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth

    Anti-roll shape

    Anti-roll shape

    Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Aqua

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 Sonicare for Kids
      Stickers
      • 8 customization stickers
      • 2 Bonus stickers
      Brush heads
      1 Sonicare for Kids standard
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      For healthy oral care habits
      Performance
      75% more effective*
      Timer
      KidTimer and Quadpacer
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min

    • Modes

      Power modes
      2

    • Software Support

      Software updates
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

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    Accessories

    • Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6042/33

    • Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6041/11

    • Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6031/11

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • in hard to reach areas
    • * Philips Sonicare in home survey of U.S. dental professionals with children ages 4-10
    • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
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