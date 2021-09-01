Designed with you in mind
Designed with a 110° broad beam of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is ideal for lighting up larger areas. It is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where it is needed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed with you in mind
Designed with a 110° broad beam of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is ideal for lighting up larger areas. It is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where it is needed. See all benefits
Designed with you in mind
Designed with a 110° broad beam of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is ideal for lighting up larger areas. It is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where it is needed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed with you in mind
Designed with a 110° broad beam of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is ideal for lighting up larger areas. It is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where it is needed. See all benefits
The Philips Xperion 6000 Line produces bright natural LED white light to maximize visual comfort and reduce eye strain for fatigue-free work. The main beam on the Philips Xperion 6000 Line offers two output levels: 150 lm in Eco mode with extended battery life and 300 lm in Boost mode. This flexibility allows you to choose the right amount of brightness for the job at hand.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Line is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work: up to 8 hours in Eco mode, 4,5 hours in Boost mode, and 9 hours with the torch beam. Powered by a powerful Li-ion battery, the Xperion 6000 Line can be fully charged within 3,5 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Line features a 110° beam-angle light module ensuring broader illumination of your work area.
Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.
Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP65 standards, and a surface that withstands chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need the extra support.
Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year1
Marketing specifications
Product description
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.