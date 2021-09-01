Search terms

Xperion 6000

Slim

X60SLIMX1
  • Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind
    Xperion 6000 Slim

    X60SLIMX1

    Designed with you in mind

    The Philips Xperion 6000 Slim is versatile and ideal for narrow spaces. Featuring 250 lm in Eco and 500 lm in Boost mode, the unique 270° rotating light module will help you direct the powerful beam where you need it. See all benefits

      Designed with you in mind

      Advanced lighting performance that lasts

      • 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
      • 150 lm Spotlight
      • Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 7h)
      • Versatile and rotatable
      Premium LED light with multiple outputs

      Premium LED light with multiple outputs

      Featuring high-quality and bright LED light, the Philips Xperion 6000 Slim displays objects faithfully and vibrantly via a high-luminosity, wide-beam main source producing 250 lm in Eco and 500 lm in Boost mode. Use the spotlight source with a 150 lm torch beam to see better and spot the smallest details.

      Long running time in different light modes

      Long running time in different light modes

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Slim is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work: up to 7 hours in Eco mode, 4,5 hours in Boost mode, and 9 hours with the torch beam. Powered by a powerful Li-ion battery, the Philips Xperion 6000 Slim can be fully charged within 4 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.

      Precision, 270° rotatable light

      Precision, 270° rotatable light

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Slim is a versatile lamp ideal for illuminating narrow spaces. Thanks to its unique 270° rotating light module, you can easily position the light where you need it. There are multiple positions to help you work around small corners. This work light folds in half for compact storage.

      Smart rotatable hook with magnet and ergonomic body

      Smart rotatable hook with magnet and ergonomic body

      Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.

      Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP54/IK07)

      Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP54/IK07)

      Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP54 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Slim is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need the extra support.

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year1

      Smart solutions for charging and finding your device

      Smart solutions for charging and finding your device

      Don’t worry about losing your device anymore. You can find it easily with the “Find My Device” function. Use the remote control to trigger an audible buzzer and flashing light to locate your device. The vibrant lime-green body will help you spot your device even in dark settings. To keep your work light to hand and ready to use, try the Philips Dock station. Placed on a table, it provides cordless charging for your lamp.2 Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Versatile and rotatable
        Expected benefits
        Designed with you in mind

      • Product description

        Hands free options
        Rotatable hook, strong magnet
        Hook
        360° rotatable
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        2 magnets
        Materials & finishing
        Robust ABS + Soft rubber
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Range
        Xperion 6000
        Technology
        COB LED
        UV leak detector
        No
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Resistant to
        Grease, oil, workshop solvents

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        100  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Light output (pointer)
        180 lumens
        Light output (eco)
        250 lumens
        Beam angle (pointer)
        15°
        Light output (boost)
        500 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Battery capacity
        2600  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 4,5 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 7 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium battery
        Plug type
        EU plug (not included for UK)
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB
        Battery charging time
        Up to 4 hours
        Wattage
        5W
        Battery run time (Pointer)
        Up to 9 hours

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        X60SLIMX1
        Ordering code
        01467231

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018014672
        EAN3
        8719018014689

      • Packed product information

        Length
        5.2  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        334  g
        Cable length
        100cm USB cable,5V 1A adaptor

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        19.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Height
        18  cm

          • 1 to be claimed on the Philips extended-warranty webpage
          • 2 Compatible with Xperion 6000 UV Pillar, Pillar, Slim, and Pocket

