Xperion 6000

Penlight

LUMX60PENX1
    Xperion 6000 Penlight

    LUMX60PENX1

    Designed with you in mind

    Designed with a broad beam of 200 lumens, the compact, ergonomic Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is ideal for all inspection work. Our Penlight is equipped with a 120-lm torch beam to direct the light where needed. See all benefits

      Designed with you in mind

      Compact LED worker's companion

      • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
      • 120 lm Spotlight
      • Rotating magnetic clip
      • Battery life: 3h (Eco: 5,5h)

      Premium LED light

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight produces bright, natural white LED light to maximize visual comfort and reduce eye strain for fatigue-free work. The main beam of the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight offers two light modes: a 200-lm main beam ('Boost') that can be reduced to 100 lm ('Eco') and a 120-lm spotlight to direct the light where needed. This output flexibility allows you to handle any inspection job at hand.

      Long battery life in different light modes

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough battery for all your daily inspection tasks. Our Penlight lasts up to 5.5 hours in Eco mode, 3 hours in Boost mode, and 3.5 hours with the spotlight. Equipped with a powerful Li-ion battery, the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight can be fully charged within 1.6 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.

      Battery-status indicator

      See when the battery needs charging. The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight features a battery-status indicator showing how long the work lamp can function before the battery is depleted. Never run out of power in the middle of a job again.

      Smart rotatable clip, strong magnets and ergonomic body

      Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped body of the Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight allows you to hold it firmly. If you need both hands free when working, position the light securely using its two strong magnets, one on the rotatable clip and the other at the bottom of the lamp. The power button is on the back of the Penlight to prevent the light shining directly into your eyes when you turn it on.

      Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

      Our Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is designed to handle tough work environments with IK07-rated shock resistance, IP65-rated water resistance, and a surface that withstands chemicals and workshop solvents. The Philips Xperion 6000 Penlight is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need extra support.

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Rotating magnetic clip
        Expected benefits
        Designed with you in mind

      • Product description

        Hands free options
        Rotatable clip, strong magnets
        Hook
        No
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        2 magnets
        Materials & finishing
        Robust ABS
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Range
        Xperion 6000
        Technology
        COB LED
        UV leak detector
        No
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP65
        Resistant to
        Grease, oil, workshop solvents

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        80  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Beam angle (pointer)
        15  degree
        Light output (pointer)
        120 lumens
        Light output (eco)
        100 lumens
        Light output (boost)
        200 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        3.2  V
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Battery capacity
        1200  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 5,5 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium battery
        Plug type
        Not included
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB
        Battery charging time
        Up to 1,6 hours
        Wattage
        2 W
        Battery run time (Pointer)
        Up to 3.5 hours

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        X60PENX1
        Ordering code
        02169431

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018021694
        EAN3
        8719018021700

      • Packed product information

        Width
        25.2  cm
        Height
        18,15  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        80  g
        Cable length
        USB type-C 100cm cable

