    Professional Penlight Premium Color+
    Professional Penlight Premium Color+

    LPL81X1/10

    • 200 lm Boost / 120 lm Eco
    • 180 lm Spotlight
    • Daylight Color Match (CRI 95)
    • Aluminum Housing, Rechargeable
    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool
    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

    LUMRC120X1/10

    • High-quality LEDs
    • 90 lm / 10 lm pointer
    • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
    • IK07 chocs resistant
    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool
    EcoPro10 Professional portable inspection tool

    LUMRC120B1/10

    • High-quality LEDs
    • 90 lm / 10 lm pointer
    • Battery lasts up to 10 hours
    • IK07 chocs resistant
    Professional LPL18
    Professional LPL18

    LPL18B1

    • High Quality LED x 5
    • 85 lm +20 lm pointer
    • Up to 8h Autonomy
    • Powered with AAA x 3
    Professional Penlight Premium Gen2
    Professional Penlight Premium Gen2

    LPL28RECHX1

    • High Quality LED
    • 145 lm + 120 lm pointer
    • Robust Aluminium Housing
    • Rechargeable with USB
    Professional PEN20S
    Professional PEN20S

    LPL67X1

    • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
    • Versatile hands-free use
    • 100 lm spotlight on the top
    • Long-life battery up to 4H
    Professional LPL19
    Professional LPL19

    LPL19B1

    • High Quality LED x 6
    • 130 lm +20 lm pointer
    • Up to 11h Autonomy / AAA x 3
    • Water & Dust Protected IP54
    Xperion 6000 Find My Device
    Xperion 6000 Find My Device

    ACCFIMDX1/10

    • Smart, versatile design
    Xperion 6000 Multi-Dock Station
    Xperion 6000 Multi-Dock Station

    ACCMUDOX1/10

    • Smart, versatile design
    EcoPro30 Cordless slim professional lamp
    EcoPro30 Cordless slim professional lamp

    LUMRC220X1/10

    • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
    • Versatile hands-free use
    • Battery lasts up to 8 hours
    • Robust work light
    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar
    Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

    X60UVPIX1/10

    • 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
    • 180 lm Spotlight + UV
    • Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 10h)
    • High CRI and UV leak-detector
    Xperion 6000 Pillar
    Xperion 6000 Pillar

    X60PILLX1/10

    • 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
    • 180 lm Spotlight
    • Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 10h)
    • Ergonomic and foldable
