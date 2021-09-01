Designed with you in mind
The Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar lasts all day on a single charge. Its bright 250 and 500 lm main light and inbuilt 180 lm torch will meet multiple needs. Foldable for easy carrying and adjustable lighting angles. See all benefits
Featuring high-quality and bright LED light, the Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar displays objects faithfully and vibrantly via a high-luminosity, wide-beam main source producing 250 lm in Eco and 500 lm in Boost mode. Use the strong spotlight with a 180 lm torch beam to see better and spot the smallest details.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work: up to 10 hours in Eco mode, 4,5 hours in Boost mode, and 12 hours with the torch beam. Powered by a powerful Li-ion battery, the Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar can be fully charged within 4,5 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.
Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.
Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP65 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Pillar is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need the extra support.
Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year1
Don’t worry about losing your device anymore. You can find it easily with the “Find My Device” function. Use the remote control to trigger an audible buzzer and flashing light to locate your device. The vibrant lime-green body will help you spot your device even in dark settings. To keep your work light to hand and ready to use, try the Philips Dock station. Placed on a table, it provides cordless charging for your lamp.2 Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000
Marketing specifications
Product description
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
