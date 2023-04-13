Search terms

EN
AR

Xperion 6000

Under-Bonnet Light

LUMX60BONNX1
  • Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind
    -{discount-value}

    Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet Light

    LUMX60BONNX1

    Designed with you in mind

    The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light offers a seamlessly dimmable beam of up to 1,200 lumens, 360° rotatability, and a telescopic mount extending up to 2.08 meters on both sides, ideal for working on cars, vans, and trucks. See all benefits

    Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet Light

    Designed with you in mind

    The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light offers a seamlessly dimmable beam of up to 1,200 lumens, 360° rotatability, and a telescopic mount extending up to 2.08 meters on both sides, ideal for working on cars, vans, and trucks. See all benefits

    Designed with you in mind

    The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light offers a seamlessly dimmable beam of up to 1,200 lumens, 360° rotatability, and a telescopic mount extending up to 2.08 meters on both sides, ideal for working on cars, vans, and trucks. See all benefits

    Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet Light

    Designed with you in mind

    The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light offers a seamlessly dimmable beam of up to 1,200 lumens, 360° rotatability, and a telescopic mount extending up to 2.08 meters on both sides, ideal for working on cars, vans, and trucks. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Specialized light

      Designed with you in mind

      Extendable, powerful LED under-bonnet lamp

      • High lumen output
      • 1,200 lm and 110° beam radius
      • Presence sensor
      • Extension up to 2.08 meters

      Seamless light dimming

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Under bonnet LED light offers a powerful 1,200 lumens of light, helping you spot even the smallest of details. Tune the light intensity as you wish with a rotatable knob, to adjust to your environment or preserve battery life.

      Telescopic, extendable mount

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light is equipped with two integrated telescopic hooks extendable on both sides and rotatable through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet without scratching the paintwork. With a mount stretching from 1.10 to 2.08 meters, our Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED lamp can be used in a wide range of locations. Whether under the bonnet, roof, or rear hatch of any car, van, or truck, this lamp has the flexibility you need.

      Sliding light module

      Thanks to the Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light's unique design, you can slide the light module along the mount to the area you want to illuminate. No need to change the lamp angle when repositioning the module.

      Presence sensor to save battery life

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light is equipped with a presence sensor that senses human activity within a 2,5-meter radius. This enables the lamp to switch off automatically after 5 minutes when unused. It switches on again when a presence is detected, saving battery life and giving you hands-free control.

      Robust, and water dust protected

      Complying with international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust aluminum housing of the Philips under bonnet LED light is designed to withstand tough working environments. It is IP54-rated for splash and dust resistance. Built to strict manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, our lamp is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year.*

      Long-life battery

      The 5200 mAh long-life battery of the Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light provides you with three hours of continuous use in Boost mode, and up to 20 hours in Eco mode. See when the battery needs charging. It features a battery-status indicator that shows how much battery life is left. Never run out of power in the middle of a job again. The indicator also displays the time remaining until the battery is fully charged.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        2.08 m extendable for all vehicles
        Expected benefits
        Designed with you in mind

      • Product description

        Hands free options
        Presence sensor
        Hook
        Rotatable, 2 sides extendable
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        No
        Materials & finishing
        Aluminum
        Number of LEDs
        32
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Range
        Xperion 6000
        Technology
        LED
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP65
        Resistant to
        Grease, oil, workshop solvents

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        110  degree
        Color temperature
        5800  K
        Light output (eco)
        120 lumens
        Light output (boost)
        1200 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Battery capacity
        5200  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 20 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium battery
        Plug type
        5V 2A adaptor (except UK)
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB
        Battery charging time
        Up to 3.5 hours
        Wattage
        1,2 W

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        X60BONNX1
        Ordering code
        02171731

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018021717
        EAN3
        8719018021724

      • Packed product information

        Length
        1160  cm
        Width
        118  cm
        Height
        60  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        960  g
        Cable length
        USB type-C 100cm cable, 5V 2A adaptor

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • To be claimed on the Philips extended-warranty webpage

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.