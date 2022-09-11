Designed with you in mind
With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed with you in mind
With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits
Designed with you in mind
With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed with you in mind
With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits
Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp, or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio projector is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering a powerful 1000 lumen (10W), its consistently bright light gives off a super wide beam. If you need less light and more battery life, you can easily dim the lamp to a 100 lumen output.
Different jobs demand different amounts of light. The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector combines in one lamp the two most commonly used forms of workshop lighting. A wide-angle homogeneous flood light for working on big areas over longer periods, and a focused light that concentrates illumination within small areas to get the best contrast and brightness, ideal for detailed inspections and narrow spaces.
Get the job done to music by wirelessly connecting your phone via Bluethooth to the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector to play your music loud and clear.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the back of the lamp and it will begin charging.
If you need both hands free for work, you can remotely power the light on or off by simply waving your hand. Designed to ignore unintended movements, the sensor only responds to a specific double-wave gesture.
Co-designed with mechanics, the ergonomic smart-zoom knob allows you to adjust your light from wide flood illumination to focused brightness easily, even with your gloves on. Positioned on the side of the lamp, the rotatable smart-zoom knob is always within reach, meaning you don't have to move the lamp from its mounted position. The lamp's smart design enables it to remember your last setting and restart directly at the desired intensity.
The smart handle can be used used as a support to hold the projector up by itself, as a hook to hang the light from, screwed on to a tripod, or attached to any metal surface with its integrated magnets. This versatility allows you to position the light easily and at the right angle, directing the beam just where you need it.
Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year*.
Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP55 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need extra help.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.