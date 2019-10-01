Search terms

    Bright white light to get the job done

    Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits

    Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits

    Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits

      Bright white light to get the job done

      Portable aluminum rechargeable projector light

      • Aluminum portable projector
      • 1000 lumen / 10 W
      • Shock and water resistant
      • battery life: 3h (6h eco mode)

      Powerful white light (1000 lumen / 10W) lights up large area

      Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp, or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips EcoPro50 is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering 1000 lumen (10W), its consistently bright light gives off a super wide beam. If you need less light and more battery life, you can switch to a 500 lumen (5W) eco mode.

      Shock resistance proven in drop tests

      As you may use Philips EcoPro50 for various indoor and outdoor activities, we’ve made sure the lamp is built to last. Tested in 1.5 meter drop tests, the device is proven to survive occasional drops during use.

      Water resistant against splashes

      As you may use Philips EcoPro50 for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. Resistant to water, the device will continue to work when splashed, such as during light rain.

      Rotating handle lets you position light for hands-free use

      Sometimes you need hands-free lighting so you can focus on your task. The 180° rotating handle on the back of EcoPro50 gives you freedom to position the projector as needed. You can also use the handle as a hook to hang the light, or as a support to stand it up by itself. This versatility allows you direct the light just where you need it.

      Recharge other devices with a useful USB port

      Philips EcoPro50 can be also used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the back of the lamp and it will begin charging.

      Magnetic mounting accessory for hands-free lighting

      Philips EcoPro50 also comes with a magnetic mounting accessory. Simply attach it to the handle to be able to mount your projector onto any metal surface. Perfect for use in a garage or other work site.

      Rechargeable battery lasts up to 6 hours per charge

      Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro50 delivers bright white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) for up to 3 hours. If you need longer battery life, simply switch to eco mode (500 lumen / 5 W) and enjoy 6 hours of continuous light.

      Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

      Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. On the back of Philips EcoPro50 you will find a battery life indicator, which tells you exactly how long you’ve got before you’ll need to recharge the battery.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better
        Product highlight
        Rechargebale work lamp

      • Product description

        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK08
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Alumium, PC for lens, PTU
        Number of LEDs
        1
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 40°C
        Orientable light
        180° pivoting handle
        Range
        • RCH
        • EcoPro
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        UV leak detector
        No

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6500  K
        Light intensity (boost)
        1680 lux at 0.5m
        Light intensity (eco)
        820 lux at 0.5m
        LED lifetime
        Up to 30000 hours
        Beam angle
        110°
        Light output
        1000 lumens
        Light output (eco)
        500 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        10  W
        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Battery capacity
        4400  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 6 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Plug type
        Micro USB
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Battery charging time
        around 5 hours
        Power Source
        Li-ion 18650 x2

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        RC520C1
        Ordering code
        05071745

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018050717
        EAN3
        8719018050724

      • Packed product information

        Length
        28  cm
        Width
        15.1  cm
        Height
        5.6  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        1
        Weight with batteries
        1212.5  g
        Size
        Standard
        Cable length
        100 cm

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        57.5  cm
        Width
        18  cm
        Height
        17  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        7.865  g

