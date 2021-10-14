Home
How do I charge my Sonicare 9900 Prestige handle on the charging base?

Sonicare 9900 Prestige comes with a small and stylish charging base. This is how to use it to charge your toothbrush handle:

Step One

Plug the USB cord of the charging base into the USB wall adapter and plug the wall adapter into an electrical outlet.

Step Two

Place the charging stand on the charging base.

Step Three

Place the toothbrush handle on the charger.

Charging has started successfully when the toothbrush beeps twice and the lights illuminate in an upward motion. While charging, the battery indicator blinks in white.

 

Step Four

Leave the toothbrush on the charger until it is fully charged. The battery light will stop blinking and turn off when the handle has finished charging.

Note: Your handle comes pre charged for your first use. After first use, charge for at least 16 hours.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/21 .

