If the instructions below don’t help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request so we may support you obtain a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty.

Depending on your model, you can charge your Philips Sonicare toothbrush differently. Ensure you use the original charger that came with your toothbrush. Not all Sonicare chargers are compatible with others. The charger might be a USB-A connector that requires a wall adaptor (not included).Read the following instructions on how to charge your toothbrush.