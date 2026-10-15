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Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?

Most Sonicare toothbrushes use our standard click-on brush heads, however, there are some exceptions depending on the model of your device. Locate the model number on the bottom of your toothbrush and refer to the tables below to find which brush heads are compatible with your device, for example, "HX123A".
 
Please note that all model numbers in the tables below end in an 'x'. The actual letter for your device will vary depending on its color.

Collection of click on brush heads

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX4021/02, HX3901/03, HX9911/92. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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