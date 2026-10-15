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What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?

The symbols on your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provide information about your toothbrush's settings and status.

1. Intensity settings

2. SenseIQ (for the Prestige 9900 only)

3. Brush head replacement reminder

4. Battery indicator

 

What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX4021/02, HX3901/03, HX9911/92. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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