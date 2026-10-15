2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX4021/02, HX3901/03, HX9911/92. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?