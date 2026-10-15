Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?

2 year warranty
If your Sonicare toothbrush is not turning on, simply replacing the battery is unlikely to solve the issue. You can submit an online warranty request for assistance obtaining a replacement device here or contact us here. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty.
The built-in rechargeable battery can be removed for disposal, and instructions for battery removal are available under Manuals and Documentation for your product here. If you are not comfortable disassembling electronics, we recommend seeking professional assistance at your local electronics recycling or repair shop.
We advise against replacing the battery yourself because it may increase the risk of fire or other potential safety hazards.
Note: Opening the toothbrush will void the product's warranty.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3901/03, HX4021/02, HX9911/92. Click here to show more product numbers ›
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