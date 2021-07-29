In case you would like to change the brushing mode, you can do so easily in Sonicare app. Here is how:
-
Open the Sonicare app.
-
On the pre-brushing screen, tap the ^ button to expand the toothbrush settings.
-
Tap the mode box. You will see your current selected mode, and the options to choose between.
-
Tap on the circle next to the mode you want to change to.
-
When you see a check mark on the update screen, your mode has been successfully changed.
-
Tap the < arrow to start brushing with your new mode.